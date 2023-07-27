OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $28.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OncoCyte stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.