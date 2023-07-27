OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $28.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
OncoCyte stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OncoCyte
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.