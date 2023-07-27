Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Orion Group Price Performance
ORN stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $98.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.81.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orion Group Company Profile
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
