Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Price Performance

ORN stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $98.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orion Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Orion Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orion Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

