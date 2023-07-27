Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OR opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,918,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,131.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,125,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 809,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

