Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,799 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $30,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

