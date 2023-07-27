Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.69.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $138.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $139.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Owens Corning by 99.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $1,088,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

