Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 29,050 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3,120.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $136.01 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

