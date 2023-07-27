Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,310 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.70 on Thursday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

