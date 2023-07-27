Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 82,369 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1,597.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,369 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. CL King began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

