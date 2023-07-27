Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 9,289 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 260.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after buying an additional 51,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,376,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cintas Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $516.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $484.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $370.93 and a 1-year high of $518.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

