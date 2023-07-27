Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 235.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,663 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.5% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 137,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 161,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Fastenal by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAST opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

