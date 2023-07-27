Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1,045.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,282 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $202.99 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $211.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

