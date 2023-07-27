Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,524.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,176.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,220.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,202.11. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $740.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 96.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.