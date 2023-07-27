Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2,587.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,958 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $126.23 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.99.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.