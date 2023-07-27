Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2,586.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,362 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $116.73 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day moving average is $107.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

