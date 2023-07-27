Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 584.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $364,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,955 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

