Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 235.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,081 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $113.48 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average of $108.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

