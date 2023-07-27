Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,258 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $192.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.87. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.11 and a 1 year high of $194.16. The stock has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

