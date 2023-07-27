Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 52,376 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2,349.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,376 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

