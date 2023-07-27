Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,949 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 114.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,185 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $290.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.96. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.