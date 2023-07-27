Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,252 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in adidas were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its position in adidas by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Societe Generale upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.13.

adidas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.43 and a beta of 1.08. adidas AG has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.34.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. adidas had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Analysts expect that adidas AG will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.10%.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

Featured Stories

