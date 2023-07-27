Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,797 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.02%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.