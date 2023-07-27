Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,603 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

BDX stock opened at $282.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.72 and its 200 day moving average is $250.51. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

