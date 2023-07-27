Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 10,659 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marcus were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marcus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Marcus stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Marcus had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $152.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marcus’s payout ratio is -74.07%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

