Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 24,344 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,344 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 68.61% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PSCJ stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (PSCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.