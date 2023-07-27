Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,781 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 582.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at Forrester Research

Forrester Research Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $47,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $384,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $602.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.05 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

