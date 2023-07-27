PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 59.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PACW. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -0.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

