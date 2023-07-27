PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $12.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.54.

A number of research firms have commented on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $10.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $721.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 131.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.