Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PRTK opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 269,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,914,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 334,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.