Paul Crawford Purchases 555,556 Shares of Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) Stock

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA – Get Free Report) insider Paul Crawford acquired 555,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.08 ($67,567.62).

Paul Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sayona Mining alerts:

On Friday, July 21st, Paul Crawford 10,000,000 shares of Sayona Mining stock.

Sayona Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 28.58.

Sayona Mining Company Profile

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral identification, acquisition, exploration, and development in Australia and Canada. It explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Authier Lithium project located in Quebec, Canada; and 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sayona Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sayona Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.