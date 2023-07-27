Paula Bell Purchases 74 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell bought 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £125.80 ($161.30).
Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 26th, Paula Bell bought 74 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £124.32 ($159.41).
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Paula Bell sold 42,984 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.24), for a total transaction of £75,222 ($96,450.83).
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 169.10 ($2.17) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.58. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 157.80 ($2.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 294 ($3.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,329.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.