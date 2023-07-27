Paula Bell Purchases 74 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell bought 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £125.80 ($161.30).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Paula Bell bought 74 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £124.32 ($159.41).

On Wednesday, May 10th, Paula Bell sold 42,984 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.24), for a total transaction of £75,222 ($96,450.83).

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 169.10 ($2.17) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.58. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 157.80 ($2.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 294 ($3.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,329.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.35.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.18) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

