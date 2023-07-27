Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 269.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 67,994 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $127.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

