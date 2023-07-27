PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

