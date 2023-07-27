Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.42

Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and traded as high as $47.05. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 6,736 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $340.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In other news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $104,418.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $104,418.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Tulaney acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.45 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,598. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,815 shares of company stock worth $145,875. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 490.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

