Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2023

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYFGet Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.48. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 86,459 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.45 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Perpetual Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.