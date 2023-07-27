Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.48. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 86,459 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.45 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

