Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WOOF. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

WOOF opened at $8.05 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

