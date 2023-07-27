Pioneer Natural Resources Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $18.78 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.34 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.05.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $220.60 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.55 and its 200 day moving average is $212.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.