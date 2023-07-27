Piper Sandler Increases Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $305.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.22.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $282.98 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

