Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2675 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Plains GP has a dividend payout ratio of 74.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Plains GP to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 243.2%.

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,048. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 6.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 7.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

