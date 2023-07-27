Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.34

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.34 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.07 ($0.12). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 9.35 ($0.12), with a volume of 34,238 shares.

Plant Health Care Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.34. The company has a market capitalization of £30.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.00 and a beta of 1.21.

About Plant Health Care

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, sugar cane, citrus, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

