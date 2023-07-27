Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.75 EPS.
Polaris Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $137.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.84. Polaris has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $137.60.
Insider Activity
In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on PII. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Exscientia is the Sniper of the AI Drug Discovery Industry
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Cyber Security Stocks Quietly Advance On Check Point Results
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Tesla Downgraded, Here’s Why This Could Be A Good Thing
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.