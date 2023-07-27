PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %
PLM opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
