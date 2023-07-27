PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

PLM opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining during the first quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in PolyMet Mining by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

