Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Portillo’s in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillo’s’ FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.92, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.58 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 383,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,125 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Portillo’s by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after buying an additional 298,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.