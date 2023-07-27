Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Potbelly in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Potbelly Stock Up 2.8 %

PBPB stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 3,013.09% and a net margin of 2.32%.

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,709,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,601,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 133,293 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 3.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven Cirulis bought 3,117 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $26,026.95. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 327,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,092.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 5,988 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,079.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cirulis acquired 3,117 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,026.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,092.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,651 shares of company stock worth $120,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

