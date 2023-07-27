PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.92

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.92 and traded as high as C$26.07. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$25.91, with a volume of 483,751 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on PSK. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.55.
PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.
PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.
