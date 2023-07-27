Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Primo Water Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.02. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12.
Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.04 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.
