Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $58.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,317 shares of company stock valued at $252,722. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,665,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

