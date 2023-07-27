Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Position Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.53.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

