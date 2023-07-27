PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $165.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

PTC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $144.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PTC has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $147.83.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $362,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,652.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,912 shares of company stock valued at $31,710,835. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of PTC by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,347,000 after acquiring an additional 471,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,151,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,360,000 after acquiring an additional 142,852 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of PTC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after acquiring an additional 190,348 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,852,000 after acquiring an additional 68,055 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

