Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,032,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,544,000 after purchasing an additional 210,416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,928 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $64.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

