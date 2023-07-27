PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.29%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

